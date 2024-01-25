Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,126 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of TFI International worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of TFI International from $191.00 to $178.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.10.

TFI International Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TFII opened at $133.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.51. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $138.16.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Profile

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

