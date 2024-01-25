Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 18,304 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,076 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,304 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. New Street Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.42.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $178.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $285.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.87, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.58 and its 200 day moving average is $118.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $180.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.