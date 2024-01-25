Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 9,088 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,099 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,746,952 shares of company stock valued at $282,331,324 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.93. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.