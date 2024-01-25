ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

ACNB has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. ACNB has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACNB to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

ACNB Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.68. ACNB has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Hovde Group lowered shares of ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in ACNB by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 543,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACNB by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 13.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 30,728 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 225,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

