Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

AMIGY opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $35.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

