Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.
Admiral Group Stock Performance
AMIGY opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $35.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.
Admiral Group Company Profile
