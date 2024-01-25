Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $606.48. 2,998,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,863. The business’s 50 day moving average is $601.04 and its 200-day moving average is $558.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,446 shares of company stock worth $24,628,376. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

