Aew Uk Reit Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:AEWU)

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Performance

Shares of AEWU opened at GBX 96.30 ($1.22) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 97.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.75. Aew Uk Reit has a 12 month low of GBX 90 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 108.60 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £152.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.57 and a beta of 0.58.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

