Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Lifted by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $85.49.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total value of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director William P. Bowers sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.51, for a total transaction of $1,931,868.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,218.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.