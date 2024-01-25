Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Raised to Outperform at JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ADC. StockNews.com cut Agree Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas cut Agree Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.44.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $59.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $52.69 and a 12 month high of $75.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 173.10%.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,427,637.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.17 per share, for a total transaction of $103,989.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,748.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,550 shares of company stock worth $1,651,629 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,084 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 43.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

