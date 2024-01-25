Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE APD opened at $257.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.