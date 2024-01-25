Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $141.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.66 and a 200 day moving average of $134.13. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $99.84 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,965,007.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,221,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 533,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,965,007.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock valued at $203,225,700 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

