AirIQ (CVE:IQ) Stock Price Up 2.1%

AirIQ Inc. (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 1,005 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

AirIQ Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42.

Get AirIQ alerts:

AirIQ (CVE:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.35 million for the quarter. AirIQ had a net margin of 64.04% and a return on equity of 65.68%.

AirIQ Company Profile

AirIQ Inc provides wireless asset management and location services in Canada. The company also develops and operates telematics asset management system by digitized mapping, wireless communications, internet, and the global positioning system. Its web-based platform provides fleet operators and vehicle owners with a suite of asset management solutions to monitor, manage, and protect their assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AirIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.