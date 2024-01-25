Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.98. 16,998 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 16,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000.

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Select index. The fund tracks an index of energy infrastructure companies in the US and Canada, weighted by market capitalization. ENFR was launched on Nov 1, 2013 and is managed by Alerian.

