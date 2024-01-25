Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,482,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 7,867,403 shares.The stock last traded at $9.14 and had previously closed at $8.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alight from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Alight Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Equities analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alight

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,526 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,767,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,688,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

See Also

