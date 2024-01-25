Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN opened at $255.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.08. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

