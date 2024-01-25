Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Down to $7.40

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.11. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $7.06, with a volume of 80,900 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 8.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The firm had revenue of $456.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $28,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,188,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 7,298 shares of company stock valued at $48,650 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile



Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

Further Reading

