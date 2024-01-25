AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Trading 5% Higher

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 39,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 339,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.46.

Several research firms recently commented on AMCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 206.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the second quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

