AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declares Dividend of $0.18

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.
AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.47. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $154.04 and a 1 year high of $249.99.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
