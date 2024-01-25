AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Declares Dividend of $0.18

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.47. AMCON Distributing has a 1 year low of $154.04 and a 1 year high of $249.99.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMCON Distributing

About AMCON Distributing

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.