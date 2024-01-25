American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. American Airlines Group updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.35)-($0.15) EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.25-$3.25 EPS.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,793,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,107,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.87. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Airlines Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 282.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the airline’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

