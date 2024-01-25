American Express (AXP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $185.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $189.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.