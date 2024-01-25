American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,546 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.21.

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $186.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.98.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

