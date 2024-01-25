American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,209 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of American International Group worth $102,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,908,000 after buying an additional 44,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $68.96. 1,998,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,999. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.67. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $69.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

