Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMP stock traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $391.38. 1,200,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,013. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $402.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 37.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 38.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $1,329,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

