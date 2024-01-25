Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $440.00 to $445.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMP. StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.50.

AMP stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $391.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $275.09 and a 52 week high of $402.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

