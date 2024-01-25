Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.71-0.73 EPS.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $100.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $103.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $51,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Amphenol by 16.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

