Analysts Issue Forecasts for Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.15. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $285.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.13 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 117.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 140.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the second quarter worth $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 88.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

