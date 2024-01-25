Analysts Offer Predictions for Northland Power Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. Northland Power had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of C$513.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.71.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$24.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.57. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

