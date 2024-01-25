Analysts Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Price Target at $105.50

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after acquiring an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,219,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $14,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $6,750,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPK opened at $103.94 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.63.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

About Chesapeake Utilities

(Get Free Report

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.