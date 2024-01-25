Analysts Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Price Target at $105.50

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chesapeake Utilities
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Trading Down 0.0 %
NYSE:CPK opened at $103.94 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $83.79 and a 1-year high of $132.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.63.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.10 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.
About Chesapeake Utilities
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chesapeake Utilities
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.