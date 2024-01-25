Analysts Set Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target at $8.36

Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.36.

Several brokerages have commented on HLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Holley alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Holley

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

In other Holley news, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,797.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Matthew Stevenson acquired 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ginger M. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Holley by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 6.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Holley by 132.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Stock Down 2.9 %

HLLY opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $560.84 million, a PE ratio of 157.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Holley has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $156.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.62 million. Holley had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holley Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.