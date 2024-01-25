Analysts Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Price Target at $139.60

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE PLD opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04. Prologis has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

