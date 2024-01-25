Analysts Set The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Price Target at $13.93

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.93.

A number of research firms have commented on GPS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on GAP in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

In other news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at $524,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 835,666 shares of company stock worth $17,042,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,213 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 317.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GAP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 189.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.19.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GAP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.06%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

