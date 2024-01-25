Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.13. 622 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Andritz Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Andritz had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Andritz AG will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, systems, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metal working and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, and China and rest of Asia. The company operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

