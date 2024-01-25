Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.70 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.99. The stock had a trading volume of 303,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,716. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $182.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $307,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,999.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,612. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

