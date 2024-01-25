Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.37% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $174.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.90. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $107.96 and a 12-month high of $175.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.