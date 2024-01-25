AR Asset Management Inc. Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

AR Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 2.9% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 404,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,404,000 after acquiring an additional 132,134 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 22.6% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.65.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,183. The company has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.10.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

