AR Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,465 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AR Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 1.3% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,175,108. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

