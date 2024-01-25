AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 239 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AR Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.6% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ZTS traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $186.48. The company had a trading volume of 867,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.35 and a 200-day moving average of $181.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

