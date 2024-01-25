AR Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 472,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 532.7% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 194,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,733 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 296,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,489. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 147.22%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

