Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $266.08. The stock had a trading volume of 182,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,008. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $270.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.43. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total transaction of $2,139,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,991,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 8,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.39, for a total value of $2,139,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,991,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,225 shares of company stock worth $58,382,939. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

