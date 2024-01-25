Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Shares Down 0.4%

Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1 – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €2.11 ($2.29) and last traded at €2.13 ($2.31). Approximately 2,694,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.14 ($2.32).

Aroundtown Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €1.88.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

