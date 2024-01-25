ASD Market Capitalization Tops $32.58 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. ASD has a market cap of $32.58 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0493 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017629 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00022981 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,658.16 or 0.99965071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00011252 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00192787 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04985355 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,290,852.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.