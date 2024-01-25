Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,157,740 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,378,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,157,740 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.1% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Meta Platforms worth $1,014,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $393.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,626,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,223,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.70 and a 200 day moving average of $321.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.30 and a twelve month high of $396.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,609 shares of company stock valued at $291,298,032 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

