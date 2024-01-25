ATS (TSE:ATS) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Scotiabank

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ATS from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$65.83.

ATS Stock Performance

TSE ATS traded up C$1.14 on Thursday, hitting C$58.76. The stock had a trading volume of 86,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,014. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.54. ATS has a 52-week low of C$45.64 and a 52-week high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$735.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$718.23 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts predict that ATS will post 2.918 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Company Profile

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

