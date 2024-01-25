AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.83.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. AT&T has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42.

AT&T last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. AT&T's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,499,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AT&T by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,198,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,829,000 after buying an additional 10,117,746 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

