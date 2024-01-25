Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 3.5%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. 518,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,012,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.69 to C$0.61 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of C$251.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.98.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$70.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

