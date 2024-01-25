Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 818 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $125,668,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $103.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.