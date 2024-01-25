Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 474 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,994 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $139.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average of $126.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

