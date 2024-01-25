Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 93,272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,598,736,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,074,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $483,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,318,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.91, for a total transaction of $1,503,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,395,556.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,318,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,424,524 shares of company stock worth $1,006,688,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $161.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.38. The firm has a market cap of $434.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

