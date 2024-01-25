Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $504.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.59 and a 200-day moving average of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

