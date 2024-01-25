Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $244.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.